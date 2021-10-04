Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lumentum by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $85.37 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.