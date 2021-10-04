Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

GWB opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

