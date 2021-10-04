Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Grifols by 9.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,711,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 17.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at $2,233,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Grifols by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRFS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

