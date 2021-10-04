Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $33.69 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $33.69 million and $3.70 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,274.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.45 or 0.06925408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00341187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $551.50 or 0.01119251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00106197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.13 or 0.00529961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.35 or 0.00420815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00294631 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 85,447,500 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

