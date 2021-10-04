Ground Swell Capital LLC Has $972,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 684,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,759,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $142.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

