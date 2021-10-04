GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 56,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GVP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $28.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.32. GSE Systems has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GSE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GSE Systems by 108.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GSE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 528,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

