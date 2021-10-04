GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 56,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GVP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $28.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.32. GSE Systems has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.80.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.
About GSE Systems
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.
