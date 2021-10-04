H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.
