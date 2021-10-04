H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Desjardins

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEOFF opened at $1.84 on Thursday. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.51.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

