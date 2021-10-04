H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Desjardins

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEOFF opened at $1.84 on Thursday. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.51.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

