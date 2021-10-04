Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Hanger worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hanger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in Hanger by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanger by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 193,781 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNGR. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $864.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

