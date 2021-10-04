Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Tops $89.67 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $89.67 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00012871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,520.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.70 or 0.07023655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00348888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.48 or 0.01158388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00108966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.89 or 0.00540580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.41 or 0.00453300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00296739 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,660,785 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

