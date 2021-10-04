Head to Head Comparison: Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $580.46 million 3.38 -$682.84 million ($0.84) -8.36 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centennial Resource Development.

Risk & Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.55, meaning that its share price is 555% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centennial Resource Development and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 3 5 3 0 2.00 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus price target of $5.53, suggesting a potential downside of 21.21%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -27.68% -3.79% -2.54% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

