Head-To-Head Contrast: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) versus GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for GXO Logistics and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GXO Logistics
|0
|4
|7
|0
|2.64
|NextPlay Technologies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares GXO Logistics and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GXO Logistics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NextPlay Technologies
|-42,526.13%
|-135.92%
|-74.76%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares GXO Logistics and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GXO Logistics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NextPlay Technologies
|$50,000.00
|2,415.50
|-$16.51 million
|N/A
|N/A
GXO Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.
Summary
NextPlay Technologies beats GXO Logistics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.
NextPlay Technologies Company Profile
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
