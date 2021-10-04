Head-To-Head Contrast: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) versus GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GXO Logistics and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 7 0 2.64 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

GXO Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $84.89, indicating a potential upside of 6.07%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GXO Logistics and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 2,415.50 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats GXO Logistics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

