Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 303,942 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.67% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $26,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 818,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,985,000 after acquiring an additional 209,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 163,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ AY opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

