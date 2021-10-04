Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 443,860 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,860 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.56% of Change Healthcare worth $39,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after buying an additional 9,341,984 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,091,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after buying an additional 877,089 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,880,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after buying an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

