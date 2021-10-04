Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $37.51 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 428.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 620,856 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $37,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 77.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 962,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,919,000 after buying an additional 421,167 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $17,988,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 114.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,590,000 after buying an additional 409,482 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

