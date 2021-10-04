Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,747,496 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7,525.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747,496 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.34% of AGNC Investment worth $29,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,434 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

