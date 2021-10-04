Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 440,092 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 48,468.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,092 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $32,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

