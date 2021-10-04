Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

