Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Holdings Lifted by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,504 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

