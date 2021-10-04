Helios Underwriting’s (HUW) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HUW opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £105.95 million and a PE ratio of 107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.08. Helios Underwriting has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 226 ($2.95).

In other news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £6,020 ($7,865.17).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

