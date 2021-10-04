Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.