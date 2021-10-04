Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Holdings Raised by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of Heritage Commerce worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

HTBK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. 982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $707.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.