Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $352.00

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $352.00 and last traded at $348.80, with a volume of 362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $344.14.

The firm has a market cap of $743.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.