Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $276.61 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001399 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $276.61 million and approximately $63.24 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001131 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,551,030 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

