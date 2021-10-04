Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

