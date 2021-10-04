Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. 984,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,876. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

