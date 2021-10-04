Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hubbell by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB opened at $180.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.44 and a 200-day moving average of $191.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.