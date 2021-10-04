HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.89

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

HUYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. HUYA’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

