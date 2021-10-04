Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $81.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,999.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 69,132 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.