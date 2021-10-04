Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IBDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

