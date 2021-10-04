IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

IBIBF stock remained flat at $$8.95 during midday trading on Friday. IBI Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBIBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.