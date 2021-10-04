IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. 4,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.77.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at $169,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

