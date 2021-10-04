Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 146,437 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Impala Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,437 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for about 2.0% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $29,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Vale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Vale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Vale by 3.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,465,756. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

