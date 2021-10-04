Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 26,447 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,447 shares during the quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. 262,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.