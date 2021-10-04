Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 274,503 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Impala Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,503 shares during the period. Tronox accounts for about 2.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $38,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tronox by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,849. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

