Impala Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 807,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,683,000. Alaska Air Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 57,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,769. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $566,899 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

