Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the August 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPGGF traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,253. Imperium Group Global has a 52 week low of 0.95 and a 52 week high of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.59.

About Imperium Group Global

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

