Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACQR. Knott David M acquired a new position in Independence during the second quarter worth $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence during the second quarter worth $424,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the second quarter worth $743,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the second quarter worth $750,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Independence during the second quarter worth $800,000.

Shares of ACQR opened at $9.77 on Monday. Independence has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

