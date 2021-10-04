Independent Advisor Alliance Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in LKQ were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in LKQ by 15.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

