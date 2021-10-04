Independent Advisor Alliance Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

