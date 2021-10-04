Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 546 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,800,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,277,000 after buying an additional 764,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of ES opened at $81.84 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

