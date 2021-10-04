Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 999 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TEL opened at $141.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.