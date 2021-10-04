Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 279 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

