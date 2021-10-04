Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.65 ($47.83).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.