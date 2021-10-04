ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $14.63

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $13.95. ING Groep shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 133,232 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.51.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ING Groep by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

