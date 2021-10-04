Ink Protocol Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $509,371.70 and approximately $265.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.39 or 0.08758415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.00290973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00114218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.