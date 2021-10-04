Innova (INN) Reaches Market Cap of $223,045.88

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. Innova has a market cap of $223,045.88 and $9.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

