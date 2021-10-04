Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 474.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.3% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 59,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 145.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

