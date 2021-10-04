Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $176,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.