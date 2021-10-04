Insider Buying: 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Buys 12 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £152.88 ($199.74).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) per share, with a total value of £145.75 ($190.42).

On Friday, July 30th, Julia Wilson bought 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £154.20 ($201.46).

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 1,281 ($16.74) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,306.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,246.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. 3i Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 946.60 ($12.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.64).

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 3i Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

